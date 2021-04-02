Mohave County probation officers requested Lake Havasu City Police assistance last month, when a Havasu resident allegedly absconded from his term of supervised probation.
Probation officers traveled to a residence on the 2900 block of Starline Drive, occupied by 32-year-old James R. Lyon. According to police, Lyon was also serving a term of probation after a prior drug conviction.
According to the report, probation officers found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a usable quantity of methamphetamine during a search of the property on March 2. Lyon allegedly denied ownership of the items at the scene.
During officers’ search of the residence, they also allegedly found items of drug paraphernalia and containers of marijuana, as well as several knives in a bedroom shared by Lyon and his son. Custody of the child was given to the child’s mother after Lyon’s arrest.
Lyon has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.