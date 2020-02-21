A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after an arrest Thursday on felony drug and weapons charges.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Havasu location Thursday morning after receiving reports of a suspicious person. According to the report, a man identified as Ellis D. Handley, 42, was allegedly seen inside an RV, while the vehicle’s owner was away. The reporting party allegedly attempted to speak to Handley, who left the scene on foot.
Deputies allegedly found Handley while en route to the scene, and attempted to speak with him. According to the report, deputies allegedly learned Handley had a gun in his possession, and removed it before detaining him. Deputies say a search of Handley’s pockets yielded a glass pipe. Deputies also found suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a marijuana cigarette, four Adderall pills and 45 rounds of ammunition in Handley’s backpack, the report said.
Handley was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription-only pills, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As of Friday, Handley remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
