A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony drug charges after officers pulled him over for driving on a suspended license.
According to the police report on June 29 at 2:03 a.m., two LHCPD officers were on patrol near Mohican Drive and Challenger Drive when they saw a white vehicle traveling west on Challenger Drive. Police say they recognized the driver as John Nieders from prior contacts and a records check on their computer showed Nieders’s license was suspended from a previous DUI.
Police pulled the vehicle over, the report says, and after verifying that Nieders’s license was suspended, officers placed Nieders under arrest. According to the report, a search of Nieders turned up a cylindrical container and burnt foil in his pocket. Police say a single blue pill that they recognized to allegedly contain fentanyl was in the container.
The white vehicle was impounded and Nieders was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for felony drug and drug paraphernalia charges and a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license.
Today's News-Herald
