A Lake Havasu City man was arrested by police after falling asleep at the wheel while at a street light.
According to the police report, on Sept. 4 at 11:53 p.m a Havasu officer was sent to Swason Avenue for a DUI investigation. Police say the caller who reported the possible DUI said that the person was driving a Black Ford Taurus and had fallen asleep at the signal prior to going to a fast food location and parking.
Police say when they approached the parked Taurus at 12:13 a.m. they noted the car was still running and the driver who was asleep sitting up was the only occupant. The report says when police woke up the driver identified as David Tonelli, they asked him to turn off the vehicle which Tonelli did but police had to ask him to put the vehicle in park.
The report says Tonelli told officers that he did not have any alcohol that night and that he was homeless and sleeps in his car. Police say that Tonelli was speaking with a slur and that they detected the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage. Police also say that while Tonelli’s eyes weren’t blood shot there were red veins on the side of them.
According to the report Tonelli refused HGN testing but allowed officers to search him which revealed a pill wrapped in paper. Tonelli was arrested and taken to LHCPD jail where the report says that two phlebotomists attempted to draw blood on Tonelli a total of six times but failed to find a vein. Tonelli eventually gave a urine sample.
Tonelli was booked for a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor DUI charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.