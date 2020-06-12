A Lake Havasu City man has been identified as a suspect in several home burglaries in the Yucca area after his arrest Wednesday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were searching for 30-year-old Austin J. McCollister when they received a tip Wednesday, indicating that he was at a Yucca address. Deputies found McCollister driving in the area, and conducted a traffic stop.
Investigators say a search of McCollister’s vehicle revealed the presence of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine. McCollister allegedly gave consent to search his home, where deputies found a handgun.
According to the report, McCollister was identified as a convicted felon.
McCollister was transported to Mohave County Jail on felony charges of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
According to investigators, McCollister is suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the Yucca area. Anyone with information in the suspected burglaries is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll-free at 1-800-522-4312.
As of Friday, McCollister remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
