A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this month following an investigation into alleged drug sales in California.
According to police, 54-year-old Scott A. Holdren was suspected of traveling to California with the intent of trafficking methamphetamine. Detectives allegedly learned that Holdren traveled to California July 5, and obtained a warrant to search Holdren and his vehicle when they returned to Mohave County.
Officers set up surveillance along State Route 95 and waited for Holdren to return to Havasu, the report said. When Holdren was allegedly seen traveling toward the Parker area on July 7, officers stopped his vehicle near the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and State Route 95. Holdren was detained and transported to Lake Havasu City Police Department while officers searched his vehicle. According to police, the search yielded several plastic bags containing a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and a 9 mm pistol in Holdren’s trunk. Police say Holdren had a prior felony conviction in 1996 on drug-related charges, and was unable to legally own a weapon.
Police say the amount of alleged methamphetamine found in Holdren’s vehicle had an approximate street value of $8,444.
Holdren has been charged with felony counts of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon in a drug offense.
As of Friday, Holdren remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.