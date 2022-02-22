A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly crashing into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
According to the police report on Feb. 16 at 5:28 p.m. Havasu officers were sent to McCulloch Boulevard and El Dorado Avenue for a reported hit and run involving a silver Chrysler and a gray Honda. Police say when they arrived a passerby pointed out Adam Carnahan saying he allegedly was driving the Chrysler which had crashed into the back of the Honda.
The report says that Carnahan originally told police that his girlfriend was driving but later admitted that he was the driver. Police say Carnahan told them he was on his way home from dinner where he said he had two drinks. The report says police asked Carnahan to complete field sobriety test which he reportedly struggled to do.
Police placed Carnahan under arrest and transported him to LHCPD where he was booked for felony counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and criminal damage.
