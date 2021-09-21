A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after crashing his car through a cinderblock wall while fleeing from police who were attempting to pull him over for a broken headlight.
According to the police report on Sept. 3 at 9:15 p.m. a Havasu officer was conducting traffic patrol at the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Wings Loop when they noticed a car approaching with only one functioning headlight. Police say they signaled for the car to stop with their emergency lights but the white male who was driving did not stop or look over at the officer. A female passenger in the car did look at the patrol car, the report says.
Police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed turning right onto Swanson Avenue and then left onto Mariposa Avenue. Police say they followed with their emergency lights off to not force the suspect to flee into a residential area. The report says that the officer continued on Mariposa Avenue and saw the fleeing car moving so fast down the road it was kicking up a cloud of dirt.
The report says that after this the car went from being on the road to what appeared to be an airborne vehicle. Police say the car was completely vertical with the back bumper of the vehicle 12 feet in the air before it went over a brick wall at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Police say they called in the accident and made contact with the driver identified as Skyler McKofka. McKofka told police that he was not running, he didn’t see the officer try to pull him over and he does not understand why the officer would accuse him of speeding away from police.
Police then say they spoke with the female passenger who told them that McKofka knew police were signaling him and when she told him so he allegedly said “No, that’s not for me.” The passenger, who was visibly distraught, told officers that she pleaded with McKofka to stop.
McKofka was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony charge of assault-endangerment, a felony criminal damage charge, a reckless driving misdemeanor and a misdemeanor for driving without a license.
