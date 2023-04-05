What might have been a speeding ticket escalated to much more serious charges for one Lake Havasu City man last week, when he was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine, prescription medication and marijuana during a traffic stop on State Route 95.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol in the area of Sara Park at about 2:30 a.m. on March 30, when they allegedly observed a vehicle traveling northbound at about 71 miles per hour, in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and identified the vehicle’s driver as 32-year-old Alton R. Gamble. Police say Gamble smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of that traffic stop, and appeared to show visible signs of intoxication.
According to the police report, Gamble agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, which he was allegedly unable to complete. Gamble was taken into custody at the scene on charges of DUI.
At the time of Gamble’s arrest, police say he was found in possession of a bottle containing 14 suspected prescription pills, of two varieties. The bottle itself was unlabeled.
Gamble was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a sample of his blood was drawn to test his possible blood-alcohol concentration. During an inventory of Gamble’s property, officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing 1.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Gamble’s wallet.
According to police, Gamble’s vehicle was also searched after his arrest. During that search, police allegedly found quantities of mushrooms and marijuana, as well as an open container of alcohol.
Gamble was ultimately charged with one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of prescription drugs and DUI. As of Wednesday, Gamble did not appear to be in custody at the Mohave County Jail.
