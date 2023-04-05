What might have been a speeding ticket escalated to much more serious charges for one Lake Havasu City man last week, when he was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine, prescription medication and marijuana during a traffic stop on State Route 95.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol in the area of Sara Park at about 2:30 a.m. on March 30, when they allegedly observed a vehicle traveling northbound at about 71 miles per hour, in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and identified the vehicle’s driver as 32-year-old Alton R. Gamble. Police say Gamble smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of that traffic stop, and appeared to show visible signs of intoxication.

