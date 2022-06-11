A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony narcotic charges after a search of his vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia.
According to the police report on June 1 at 9:20 p.m. Havasu officers contacted Azmi Atassi in regards to an investigative debrief. Police say that during a consent search of Atassi’s car they found a wallet with two small, round, blue pills and an alleged tooter straw. According to the report a field test on the tooter straw was positive for PCP and/or heroin.
The report says Atassi told police he had the pills in case of an emergency and that he had forgotten they were in his wallet. Atassi was arrested for two felony charges, possession/use of narcotic drugs and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.
— Today’s News-Herald
