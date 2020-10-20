A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Saturday after police say he was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Palisades and Catalina Drives.
According to the police report, Travis A. Page, 25, struck another vehicle at the intersection, causing damage. Police say Page was at the scene when officers arrived. While attempting to find Page’s driver’s license and vehicle registration, officers allegedly saw a bag of marijuana wax in the center console of his vehicle. Officers also allegedly found several prescription narcotic pills in Page’s wallet.
Page was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Tuesday, Page remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.