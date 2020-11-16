Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the entrance of Body Beach last month after receiving reports of a man slumped over against the wheel of his vehicle. According to police, reporting parties indicated the suspect may have been using drugs.
Officers arrived at the scene on Oct. 24 to investigate, where they found driver David Tonelli, 58, in his vehicle. Tonelli was asked to exit his vehicle, the report said, and he complied. Police say a needle cap and a piece of plastic containing suspected heroin residue were seen in plain view when officers looked inside Tonelli’s vehicle.
During a further search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a syringe loaded with suspected heroin. Officers allegedly also found multiple items of suspected drug paraphernalia including two glass pipes and soda cans that contained suspected heroin residue.
Tonelli was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
