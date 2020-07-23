The Lake Havasu City Police Department announced an arrest made in possible connection to several reported thefts from boats parked at a Lake Havasu Avenue hotel earlier this month.
According to police, the incidents took place during the week of July 6, with boat owners reporting their watercraft were entered, and hundreds of dollars-worth of equipment stolen.
During a similar act of theft, police say a woman’s purse was stolen from her watercraft on July 5. Police say the purse was returned to the boat after the theft, but not before an alleged $200 was charged to her credit card.
Police say video surveillance footage from the scene identified the possible thief as a guest of the hotel that week, 35-year-old Havasu resident Christopher L. Tizard.
According to the report, Tizard was seen walking in the hallway of the hotel while carrying a purse, shortly after the theft took place.
Officers contacted Tizard at his hotel room on July 18, and took him into custody.
He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one felony count of theft of a credit card.
