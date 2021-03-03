Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard on Friday after receiving reports of multiple vehicles “doing donuts” in a parking lot at the location. According to police, a suspect at the location was found to have a felony warrant for failure to appear in court.
When officers arrived, multiple people at the location denied knowledge of any incident of inappropriate driving, the report said. Officers conducted a records check of each person at the scene, however, and learned that 29-year-old Anthony P. Marks, 21, was wanted on felony charges of failure to appear in court.
According to police, the warrant was issued by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis in September 2019. At the time, Marks was expected to appear in court on initial charges of possession of narcotic equipment, and was free on $1,000 bond.
Marks was arrested at the scene on charges of failure to appear in court and failure to comply with a court order.
