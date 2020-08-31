A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after police say he violated a court order by contacting the victim in an alleged prior offense. Police say that he was in possession of a handgun, with its serial number defaced, at the time of his arrest.
Eric M. Grigsby, 35, was previously arrested Aug. 19 after an alleged domestic violence incident in which police say Grigsby dragged the victim across the ground and struck her head with a closed fist at a Beachcomber Boulevard location. The victim in that case obtained an order of protection against Grigsby, which he allegedly violated when he asked the victim to help him cash a check.
With the money, police said, Grigsby promised to leave Havasu. Officers allegedly learned of Grigsby’s contact with the victim, and discovered that he contacted her as many as four times via text earlier this month.
Officers traveled to Grigsby’s Beachcomber Boulevard residence on Aug. 26, and took him into custody. Police say that during a search, officers found a handgun with its serial number filed off. Grigsby allegedly told officers he purchased the weapon as a gift for the victim from an unknown party.
Grigsby has been charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with a court order and felony weapons misconduct.
