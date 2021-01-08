A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday morning, and police were unable to provide additional details about the arrest of 20-year-old Michael J. Leander.
Leander was arrested at about 4:05 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Leander’s only known prior offenses include misdemeanor counts of driving without proof of insurance; and felony counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, to which he pleaded guilty in October.
According to police, Leander made an initial court appearance Thursday, and was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Further information in the case will be released as it becomes available.
