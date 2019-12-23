Lake Havasu City Police detectives served a search warrant Thursday at a residence on the 3000 block of Whirlwind Lane, where they allegedly learned a Havasu resident was involved in the possible sexual exploitation of a minor.
Detectives searched the home of 27-year-old Larry G. Henderson, where they seized multiple mobile phones, laptop computers and tablets. According to police, Havasu detectives were informed by the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that online pornographic images of children were flagged to the address.
Henderson was not present at his home when the warrant was served, but was arrested that day at another Havasu location. Henderson has been charged with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. Henderson has also been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday, police said there was no evidence to suggest Henderson had contact with any local juveniles, and there are no locally-known victims associated with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.