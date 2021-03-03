A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on six counts of sexual assault.
Allen J. Munoz, 31, was taken into custody at a Magnolia Drive location on Feb. 24. According to police, Munoz is accused of multiple incidents of non-consensual acts against a minor.
As of Monday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has not released an incident report in the case.
