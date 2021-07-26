A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for driving under the influence after he tried to escape police.
According to the police report on July 23 at 12:30 a.m., a Havasu officer was dispatched to 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard for a physical altercation between Vance Lamb and another officer. The officer says that when they arrived on scene Lamb was in custody. The officer who was allegedly attacked by Lamb told them that Lamb was driving without headlights, ran a stop sign and failed to stop when the officer tried to pull him over.
Police say they were able to find Lamb in a parking lot and when they contacted him Lamb was non-compliant and an electronic stun device had to be used. The report says that a warrant was issued for Lamb’s blood after he refused to comply with tests. Lamb was transported to LHCPD jail and charged with an aggravated DUI and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
