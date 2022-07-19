A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an alleged aggravated DUI after police say he ran when they tried pulling him over.
According to the police report on July 16 at 2:15 a.m., a Havasu officer was at the stop sign at Scott Drive and Swanson Avenue when they saw a lifted white Ford F250 driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. Police say they activated their lights to stop the truck but the Ford allegedly sped towards Wings Loop. The report says the officer headed to McCulloch Boulevard and Wings Loop to cut the truck off, but found the truck parked in the alley with its lights on and the driver gone.
Police say that at 2:45 a.m. the officer said they saw the same truck drive by on Scott Drive and recognized the driver, the sole occupant in the truck, as the same person from the earlier incident. The report says the officer pulled behind the truck and verified the license plate was the same but the driver noticed the officer and sped off into a parking lot. Police say the officer followed the truck and found the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Ryan Phillips, attempting to hide behind the hood of his car.
The report says that police placed Phillips under arrest and that Phillips was antagonistic and stand-offish with officers. Phillips was transported to LHCPD jail, where he was booked for an aggravated DUI due to having his license suspended from a previous DUI. Due to Phillips erratic behavior, officers did not try to have Phillips complete field sobriety tests and instead obtained a search warrant to draw his blood, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.