A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an alleged aggravated DUI after police say he ran when they tried pulling him over.

According to the police report on July 16 at 2:15 a.m., a Havasu officer was at the stop sign at Scott Drive and Swanson Avenue when they saw a lifted white Ford F250 driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. Police say they activated their lights to stop the truck but the Ford allegedly sped towards Wings Loop. The report says the officer headed to McCulloch Boulevard and Wings Loop to cut the truck off, but found the truck parked in the alley with its lights on and the driver gone.

