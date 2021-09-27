A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an aggravated DUI after police pulled him over and found that his license was already suspended.
According to the police report, on Sept. 25 at 2:33 a.m. a Havasu officer was on traffic patrol at the intersection of Mulberry Avenue and Swanson Avenue when he saw a silver 2008 Dodge Caliber fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.
Police say that they followed the Caliber on Swanson Avenue when they saw the car make a sharp left turn into the left turning lane at Swanson Avenue and Acoma Boulevard and then blow through the stop sign. The report says that police activated their lights and pulled over the Dodge making contact with the driver identified as Cody Halsey.
Police say that Halsey told them that he didn’t know why police were pulling him over and that he does not have a driver’s license or a copy of the car’s registration and insurance. The report says that Halsey told police he “just had a little bit” to drink that night but police say Halsey allegedly had slurred speech and a dazed expression.
The report says police had Halsey perform field sobriety tests which he struggled to complete. Police say Halsey was then placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD where he was booked for a felony charge of aggravated DUI. The report says that a breath test at the jail showed Halsey to allegedly have a .212 BAC.
