A Lake Havasu City resident was booked on felony DUI charge after police pulled him over for making an illegal U-Turn.
According to the police report on July 4 at 8:51 p.m., a Havasu officer was directing traffic near the entrance of London Bridge Beach when he witnessed a Hyundai sedan traveling west on McCulloch Boulevard ignore traffic cones, make an illegal U-turn and then turn right into the beach parking lot. The report says the officer directing traffic approached the vehicle and told the driver, later identified as Jason Mann, to pull over in front of the officer’s car.
According to the report, Mann failed to pull over and headed towards the dog park forcing the officer to get in his car to go after Mann. After Mann pulled over, police say they asked to examine his eyes for signs of impairment to which Mann consented. The report says when police asked to perform more test Mann told officers ``I don’t think I need too.” Police say Mann eventually agreed to take a breathalyzer test which showed he had a blood alcohol content of .111 (the legal limit is .08 in Arizona).
Mann was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for a felony aggravated DUI due to his license being suspended for a previous DUI. Mann was also charged with a misdemeanor charge for failure to obey police commands.
