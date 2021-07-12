A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for aggravated harassment after he was found driving up and down the road and parking near the victim’s home.
According to the police report on July 8 on LHCPD officers were dispatched to Palisades Drive for a suspicious older red Jeep Cherokee that had been driving up and down the road for the past hour. Police say that they pulled over a Cherokee matching the description driven by Myke Steinghler who told officers he was driving around looking for “good wifi.”
The report says that officers ran Steinghler information through dispatch and it was revealed that Steinghler had an injunction of harassment against him and that he is on probation for harassment.
Steinghler was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail and booked on a felony charge of aggravated harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.