At the beginning of the month, a Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car.
On Feb. 1, a Havasu officer was sent to a desert area east of Trotwood Drive for a reported abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe. The report says when police reached the car and ran the license plate they made contact with the owner who told police she had reported the Tahoe missing the day before.
Police say the owner told them that when she came home from work the prior day she noticed the Tahoe was missing and suspected Joshua Bagley may have taken it. The report says the owner told officers that Bagley had been staying with them but they had recently kicked him out.
Police say when they searched the area they found Bagley at the bottom of the nearby wash and he eventually came out after officers informed him he was under arrest.
The report says that Bagley was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for a felony charge of unlawful means of transportation.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.