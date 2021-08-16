A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he screamed at customers as they entered and exited a business on Kiowa Avenue.
According to the police report on the incident on April 4 at 7:23 a.m. a Havasu officer was called to the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue for a call about a man outside of the store screaming at customers.
Police say they then went to talk with the man, who did not identify himself and was loudly playing music through a Bluetooth speaker. Police say they identified the man as William Scheible when another officer recognized him. Scheible was arrested for disorderly conduct and a search of his person revealed he had a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth and a glass pipe.
Scheible was taken to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony charge of possession of a dangerous drug, a felony charge of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.