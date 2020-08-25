A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after police say he was found at a home that violated an order of protection against him.
Lake Havasu City police were sent to perform a security check on a residence that has an order of protection against Jesse Raitano. Police said they found Raitano at the home watching the television on the floor. According to the report, he kept telling police that he was just grabbing his things. Raitano slammed the front door in the officers’ faces. He ran into a bedroom and tried to slam the door again but police were able to catch him on the bed where they cuffed him. Raitano faces a felony charge of domestic violence and a misdemeanor charge of failing to comply with a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.