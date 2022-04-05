Over the past several weeks, detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), have been investigating a man suspected of selling fentanyl pills in the Lake Havasu City area.
On Monday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., detectives located and arrested the man at a residence in the 4000 block of London Bridge Road.
As a result of the investigation, John Nieders, a 50-year old Lake Havasu City resident, was arrested for three counts of sales of narcotic drugs. Nieders is being held on a $10,000.00 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
— Today’s News-Herald
