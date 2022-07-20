Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after police say he failed to obey traffic signs: A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after police say they witnessed him fail to obey traffic signs.
According to the police report, on July 18 at 1:53 a.m., a Havasu officer was parked at the intersection of Mulberry and Swanson Avenue when they witnessed a gray Dyna motorcycle drive through the stop sign without stopping. Police say they started following the motorcycle and allegedly witnessed the bike make an unsafe lane change near University Way.
The report says police pulled over the motorcycle and made contact with the driver who identified himself as 25 year old Trevor Pierce. Police say Pierce had mood swings going from argumentative to corporative and told police that he was intoxicated and he did not have his license, insurance or registration.
Pierce refused to complete field sobriety tests, the report says, but due to signs of impairment police placed him under arrest and transported him to LHCPD jail. According to the report Pierce took a breathalyzer test at the jail which showed a blood alcohol content of .269. The legal limit in Arizona .08.
The report says Pierce was booked on two felony charges of aggravated DUIs.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.