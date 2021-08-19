A Lake Havasu City man, who identified himself as a racecar driver, was arrested for three counts of criminal damage after allegedly crashing into three vehicles and a tree.
According to the police report on Aug. 8, at 7:15 p.m. a Havasu officer was called to the 3000 block of Kiowa Boulevard to help with a possible DUI investigation. The officer says when they arrived on the scene they saw David Bush who told them that he was coming from his shop, he had two Black Velvet shooters and that he is a racecar driver. Police say they asked Bush to complete field sobriety tests but stopped them for Bush’s safety after he struggled to complete them.
A racecar driver named Dave Bush does live in Lake Havasu City according to the website davebushracing.com. The website states that Bush has been involved in motorsports since the age of 10.
The report says that Bush had allegedly crashed into a Toyota Scion and a Subaru on Kiowa Boulevard before continuing East and hitting a Ford pickup truck before crashing to a stop in the front yard of a Kiowa Boulevard residence.
Bush was arrested and brought to LHCPD jail where a PBT revealed he had a BAC of .161. Bush was charged with DUI slightest, DUI .08, DUI .15 to .20, two counts of hit and run, three counts of felony criminal damage, and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage.
