A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and endangerment after crashing his car on the way to drop off his kids at school.
According to the police report, on Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m. officers were sent to the scene of an accident at Bombay Drive. Police say when they arrived they saw a white Honda Accord with heavy front end damage from running through a concrete mailbox.
The report says that police spoke with the driver, identified as John Whitaker, after her received medical attention. Police say that Whitaker told them he was late bringing his kids to school and was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle. The report says that Whitaker told police he was drinking the night before but stopped between 2 and 3 a.m.
Whitaker was asked to complete field sobriety tests by police after which police placed Whitaker in custody. The children were released to their mother the report says.
Whitaker was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with an aggravated DUI, endangerment, failure to control speed and criminal damage.
