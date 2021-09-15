A Lake Havasu City man was arrested at his home for a DUI after he crashed into two mailboxes and fled the scene.
According to the police report, on Sept. 9 at 9:55 p.m. Havasu officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of N. El Dorado Avenue for two hit and run reports involving a red Dodge pickup truck. Police says that the 911 caller informed them that the red Dodge had been followed back to an address on Daytona Avenue.
The report says that one officer went to the Daytona Avenue address and found a red pickup with recent damage from a stucco, Styrofoam object. Police say that the other officer who went to the N. El Dorado address confirmed the mailbox was made of wood, stucco and Styrofoam. The officer than made contact with the resident in the Daytona Avenue address who was identified as Jose Chavarin.
According to the report Chavarin told officers that he had been driving the Dodge pickup truck and had hit the two mailboxes. Chavarin also told officers that he had two beers after work before driving home. Police say they had Chavarin preform field sobriety test since they smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Police say Chavarin failed the tests and was placed under arrest. The report says a search of his person revealed a single tab pill that was identified as a narcotic drug.
Chavarin was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on two hit and run charges, possession of narcotics and four DUI above .20 BAC charges.
