A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly drinking and driving while riding a moped.
According to the police report on Dec. 15 at 4:31 p.m. a Havasu officer pulled over a man on McCulloch Boulevard on a yellow moped after reportedly seeing the man weaving across the road and traveling below the speed limit. Police say they had to pull alongside the driver and yelled for him to pull over.
Once the moped pulled over the report says the driver was identified as Johnny Ladd. A records check on Ladd showed that his driver license was revoked.
Police say while interviewing Ladd he told them that he was just returning from a bar where he had two small beers. Police then asked Ladd to complete some field sobriety tests according to the report which Ladd reportedly struggled with. Ladd refused to take a breathalyzer, police say at which point they placed him under arrest.
Ladd was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony charge for an aggravated DUI.
