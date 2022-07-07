A Lake Havasu City man was arrested by police for allegedly driving under the influence with a minor in the car.
According to the police report on July 1 at 11:43 p.m., a Havasu officer was on patrol watching traffic at the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Capri Boulevard when he saw a white Chevy Corvette traveling westbound on Swanson Avenue. The officer says in his report he saw the Chevy come to a complete stop at the stop line but then witnessed the vehicle rev up its engine to a “very loud and high RPM.”
The report says the officer followed the Chevy to make a traffic stop and after the officer turned on his lights, the Chevy turned into the Jack in the Box parking lot—getting into the drive through lane. Police say they approached the Chevy and made contact with the driver, David Greene, and his passenger, a young child. According to the report after police directed Greene to park the car and step out, officers noticed signs of possible impairment.
The report says that police had Greene complete field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test which reportedly showed that Greene’s blood alcohol content was .109. The legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08. According to police Greene was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony aggravated DUI charge.
