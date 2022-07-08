A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an aggravated DUI after police say they pulled him over driving a car under the influence on a suspended license.
According to the police report on July 3 at 2:10 a.m., a Havasu officer was monitoring traffic in the main street portion of McCulloch Boulevard when they saw a tan Nissan Maxima travel past at a high rate of speed. Police say the Nissan traveled west on McCulloch Boulevard at 45 mph and had to swerve to avoid hitting a parked boat.
The report says police pulled over the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Alfredo Valenzuela. Police say they asked Valenzuela if he knew why he was being pulled over but he allegedly slurred his words so much that officers could not understand him at first. According to the report, Valenzuela told officers he was coming from a bar where he had a couple of drinks. Police say they asked Valenzuela to complete field sobriety tests, which Valenzuela struggled to complete.
The report says Valenzuela was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where he took a breath test that showed his blood alcohol content was .192. The legal limit for operating a vehicle in the state in .08. Due to having a suspended license from a prior DUI, Valenzuela was booked for a felony aggravated DUI.
Today's News-Herald
