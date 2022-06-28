A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for felony drug charges at the beginning of June after police served a search warrant at his address.
According to the police, on June 6 at 3:58 p.m. Lucas Faalilo was arrested at an address on Moyo Drive, while police served a search warrant, for being wanted in an active drug investigation. Police say they had been investigating Faalilo since May for selling meth around town. The report says Faalilo was transported to LHCPD and that the special investigations units searched his home.
While at the jail, the report says that Faalilo was placed inside a recorded interview room where he was read his Miranda rights. Faalilo told police that he uses meth daily and has given meth to people but has never sold it. According to the report, in addition to pills police also found 1.9 grams of meth.
Faalilo was booked on two counts of sale of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
