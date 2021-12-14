A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police and reckless driving after he was involved in a single motorcycle accident.
According to the police report on Dec. 8 at 11:17 p.m. a Havasu officer was on traffic patrol at the 60 block of Lake Havasu Avenue when two motorcycles passed the officer at high speeds. Police say radar clocked the motorcyclist going 70 mph and when the officer tried to pull over the bikes they continued at a high rate of speed.
The report says the officer stopped pursuing the two motorcycles for safety reasons but then heard over the scanner that a motorcycle had just been in a crash at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Havasupai Boulevard. Police say they went to the scene and found the rider, identified as Joshua Downing, was allegedly one of the motorcyclists who was speeding.
According to the report Downing told police he was coming from a get-together with friends and that he did not hear sirens or lights from the patrol car attempting to pull him over. Downing was unable to complete a field sobriety test because he was cold, police say, but a Breathalyzer showed a BAC of .075.
Downing was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for a felony charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of DUI, speeding and reckless driving.
