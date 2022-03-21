A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly fleeing from police.
According to Detective Christopher Angus, at 6 a.m. Saturday, officers from the LHCPD were called to Havasu Regional Medical Center to assist Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies with a suspect who escaped their custody, Zachary Parlette.
Police say that Parlette ran from the hospital while he was still handcuffed and proceeded to allegedly break into a home in the 200 block of Coral Drive grabbing a victim against her will. Police say Parlette stole some items from the home and then fled in a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police say they found the Tahoe in the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Place before driving off leading officers on a chase. Finally police say the vehicle came to a stop at Sailing Hawks Drive and London Bridge Road where Parlette was taken into custody.
According to police Parlette was arrested for kidnapping, burglary, theft of means of transportation, theft of property, unlawful flight, criminal damage, and a valid warrant and was transported to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
