A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for three counts of selling narcotic drugs.
According to the report during the original investigation Zai Alirez allegedly sold fentanyl and heroin three times to an undercover officer. Police say the total amount of drugs allegedly sold by Alirez totaled 1.1 grams of heroin and 1.8 grams of purple heroin, a substance that test confirmed contained fentanyl.
According to the police report Alirez was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Daytona Avenue and Baron Drive on April 20. Police say during this contact Alirez was interviewed regarding the sale of narcotic drugs. Alirez told police that he uses heroin but does not sell. He is just a middle who connects dealers with users.
The report says that Alirez was released from custody on April 20 while the narcotic sale charges went through county attorney screening. On April 24 at 2:34 Alirez was arrested and charged with three felony counts of narcotic drugs.
