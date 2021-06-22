Officers from the Lake Havasu Police Department arrested Havasu resident Scott Spillane, 46, after receiving reports that he solicited two individuals with an offer to perform sexual acts.
According to the police report on April 29 officers were dispatched to Rotary Park after receiving reports of a mysterious man offering to perform oral sex to multiple subjects in the park. When they arrived officers say they made contact with two of the witnesses who pointed them to the mysterious man.
The report goes on to say that officers made contact with the man, who was identified as Spillane. According to the report, after being told why police were contacting him Spillane told officers that he had been drinking, he did not use drugs, he came to the park to look at the water and he did not solicit anyone.
Due to the number of witnesses that reported Spillane propositions them, Spillane was arrested on a charge of soliciting another to engage in sexual offense. He was transported to LHC jail where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .140.
