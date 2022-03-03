Lake Havasu City resident, Nicholas Ferrara, was arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department after allegedly stabbing his roommate.
According to a press release from the city, on Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1800 block of Swanson Avenue for a reported stabbing. Police say when they arrived they found a male subject who was reportedly stabbed in his chest area by his roommate.
The report says medical assistance arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he is listed as being in critical condition.
While officers were assisting the victim, police say, 25 year old Nicholas Ferrara called the dispatch center to say he was involved in the stabbing. The release says officers then met up with Ferrara at the 1800 block of McCulloch Boulevard and took him into custody.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit, with a search warrant, investigated the scene of the stabbing and seized additional items of evidence. The investigation is still ongoing.
Nicholas Ferrara was charged with aggravated assault per domestic violence. During his initial appearance, Ferrara was held on a $5,000.00 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
