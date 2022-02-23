: A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after allegedly stealing over $500 worth of lottery tickets from his job.
According to the police report on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Havasu officers were sent to a business on the 1700 block of McCulloch Boulevard for a reported theft. Police say when they arrived they spoke with the owner who told them the previous night he caught Christian Anderson, a recently hired employee, with 10 lottery ticket scratches laying on the counter. The report says when the owner asked about the tickets Anderson said they had fallen.
Police say when the manager of the store conducted inventory the next morning they found $581 of scratcher tickets were missing. When the owner reviewed security footage, the report says he witnessed Anderson allegedly scratching the ticket and making false transactions.
Police say they returned to the store on Feb. 10, the next day Anderson was scheduled to work, and placed him under arrest for a felony count of theft.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.