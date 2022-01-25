Lake Havasu City police officers arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from his friend.
According to the police report, on Jan. 15 at 8:57 a.m. officers contacted the friend at Poppy Trail Drive for a report of a 2019 Yamaha dirt bike being stolen. Police say the friend told them that the previous night he had been hanging out with Gage Bozarth. The friend said Bozarth left but when he woke up in the morning the dirt bike was gone.
The report says that another Havasu officer went to Bozarth’s house and located the dirt bike. Police say when they knocked on the door, they were told that Bozarth was not there but were let into search the home.
According to the officers, just as they were about to leave the home, they heard a loud noise come from the ceiling in the master bedroom that sounded like wood breaking. Police say they believed that Bozarth was hiding in the attic area and called for him to come down.
Bozarth did come down, according to the report, and was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for a felony charge of unlawful means of transportation.
