A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on one felony count of theft last month after he allegedly took a transmission jack from an Acoma Boulevard business.
According to police, Mercado was a former employee who returned to the business on July 24 to retrieve his own personal tools. Police say that while collecting his tools, Mercado took the transmission jack – valued at about $2,000 – before leaving the scene.
Police were unable to locate Mercado or the jack until July 28, when an anonymous witness reported Mercado using the allegedly stolen jack at a Venturer Lane location. Officers found the jack when they arrived at the location, the report said, but Mercado was absent.
Officers were able to contact Mercado by telephone later that day, the report said, and he Mercado agreed to meet with officers. Mercado allegedly told officers that he had borrowed the jack, with the intent of returning it, at the time of his arrest.
According to police, Mercado was not a legal U.S. citizen. Mercado had been arrested in Yuma on one prior occasion after he allegedly overstayed his visit to the country. Officers contacted the U.S. border patrol, and Mercado was booked into Lake Havasu City Jail, pending Mercado’s possible deportation.
The allegedly stolen transmission jack was returned to its rightful owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.