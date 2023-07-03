A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month, after he reportedly entered the fenced pool area of a local residence to watch while the homeowner was swimming. He didn’t know the homeowner’s name, he allegedly told officers, but said that she looked good in a bikini.
The case began June 16, when officers were called to the 400 block of Silver Saddle Drive in reference to reports of trespassing and repeated acts of harassment. Police say that 70-year-old Andrew P. Jones lived in a home adjacent to the victim’s own, and his alleged behavior toward the victim may have been ongoing long before authorities became involved.
According to the police report, the victim had installed surveillance cameras at her residence specifically because of Jones. Although she didn’t know Jones personally, she allegedly told police that he had been “creepy with her for years.” The victim planted a tree between their homes, the report said, because Jones would sometimes “howl” at her when he saw the victim in her back yard.
The victim also told police that Jones had been seen three times from May through June.
Police say that video surveillance footage from the victim’s home appeared to show Jones entering her back yard through an iron fence at the side of her residence.
Officers soon located Jones, where he was allegedly observed wearing latex gloves and carrying a pool stick. Officers questioned Jones at the scene. According to alleged statements by Jones, he has worn gloves regularly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the pool stick was an instrument he would use to defend himself should he be attacked.
According to police, Jones denied entering the victim’s property. Officers confronted Jones with video surveillance footage from the victim’s home. According to police, Jones said he was looking for an occupant of the victim’s home, but could not find them. He allegedly said he didn’t knock on their door because he feared waking those inside.
Jones was arrested at the scene on charges of trespassing. During a search at the time of Jones’ arrest, officers reportedly found three hand rings and an additional pair of latex gloves.
Investigators questioned Jones in the case at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. According to the police report, Jones said he had seen the victim around his neighborhood for years, and has attempted to speak with her from his home in the past.
On June 16, Jones allegedly told police that he saw the victim in a bikini in her backyard from his home, that he found her attractive, and that he wanted to talk to her.
According to police, Jones has previous criminal convictions on charges of criminal trespassing, indecent exposure, loitering and disorderly conduct.
According to court records, Jones was released from custody on June 19, on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.