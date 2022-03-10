A Lake Havasu City resident faces felony charges this week, after a collapsible baton was found in his possession during a traffic stop in Needles.
Boston Myers, 33, was stopped by San Bernardino County law enforcement on Tuesday, when he was allegedly seen driving with expired registration tags. During the traffic stop, sheriff’s officials said this week that the baton was seen lying in plain view, within Myers’ vehicle.
Possession of a collapsible baton is legal in Arizona. And if the traffic stop had taken place in Mohave County, Myers would have likely been released with a citation, or at least a warning for his expired tags. But Myers was stopped less than a mile within the California border, near the intersection of J and Broadway Streets, in the city of Needles.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Myers at the scene on one felony count of possession of a baton. Under California penal code 22210, possession of such a weapon may be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony, and is punishable by as much as three years in prison.
According to sheriff’s officials Thursday, Myers was taken into custody without incident, and initially held at the Sheriff’s department’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles on an initial $25,000 bail.
Myers was released under his own recognizance after an initial court hearing.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide comment on the case as of Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.