A Lake Havasu City man will appear for sentencing after his arrest in December, when he was allegedly found asleep in his vehicle at Havasupai Elementary School with a firearm and a methamphetamine pipe in his possession.
On Dec. 18, Lake Havasu City Police officers at the location were approached by a school employee, who reported the allegedly suspicious vehicle in the facility’s parking lot. Officers soon located 22-year-old Mason Springer asleep in his vehicle, with a .380 caliber pistol wedged between his seat and the vehicle’s center console.
Officers asked Springer to exit the vehicle, the report said, in order to separate him from the firearm. When questioned about his presence at the school, police say Springer appeared to be inconsistent in his answers. Springer allegedly allowed officers to retrieve his vehicle’s registration paperwork from his vehicle. Officers recovered Springer’s wallet, as well as the weapon.
Springer was arrested at the scene on felony charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds. During a search of Springer’s pockets, police allegedly found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Also found at the time of Springer’s arrest was a plastic container of suspected methamphetamine. Springer was additionally charged one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue felony charges against Springer in December, and the case was transferred to the Lake Havasu City Prosecutor’s Office.
Springer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts on Feb. 1, and he is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.
