A Lake Havasu City man was released from custody on $25,000 bond this week, almost a month after an alleged flight from an armored SWAT vehicle.
Attorneys for Cory P. Marks, 35, pleaded not guilty on his behalf at a March 13 arraignment hearing in the case.
Marks’ arrest took place Feb. 16, after witnesses reported his location on the 200 block of Swanson Avenue. Marks was at that time wanted in a recent criminal investigation after police say he violated an order of protection.
According to police, Marks was known to have the propensity for violence, and was believed to be armed and dangerous. Officers responded to Marks’ reported location with a department SWAT vehicle, and reportedly found Marks asleep in his car at the scene.
Officers issued commands for him to surrender, according to the report. Instead of doing so, police say Marks accelerated his vehicle and attempted to evade officers in a short pursuit. Marks’ vehicle allegedly collided with the armored SWAT vehicle, and continued a short distance before leaving State Route 95 and ultimately coming to a rest after striking landscaping in the area.
Multiple firearms were allegedly found in Marks’ vehicle at the time of his arrest.
Marks was ultimately charged with counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest, escape from law enforcement, threats, DUI, two counts of aggravated harassment and interfering with judicial proceedings.
He is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court at an April 3 pre-trial conference.
