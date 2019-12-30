Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a State Route 95 department store Dec. 21 after receiving reports of an attempted shoplifting incident. According to police, Douglas W. Posten, 55, of Havasu, was stopped by store employees as he attempted to take a cart filled with $600 in store merchandise from the store without paying for it.
Posten was detained in the parking lot as police were contacted, the report said. Posten allegedly admitted to the shoplifting when officers arrived, and he was arrested at the scene. Officers searched Posten, and found a counterfeit $100 in his wallet.
Posten was charged with felony counts of organized retail theft and forgery. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.