A Lake Havasu City man arrested earlier this month on charges related to firing a weapon from a moving vehicle, in a residential area, was arrested again last week on charges of DUI.
Clayton Cissell, 18, was arrested Dec. 6 when police say he rode through a Havasu neighborhood with a friend. According to police, he was intoxicated when he fired several rounds from a handgun in a residential neighborhood, from the vehicle’s open window. Police say Cissell then posted video of himself committing the alleged offense onto social media. Last week, Cissell was awaiting trial on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of carrying a weapon while underage and underage consumption of alcohol. On Dec. 16, he was again arrested on charges of DUI.
According to the report, officers were on patrol in the area of State Route 95 and Smoketree Avenue when they allegedly saw Cissell driving in the oncoming lane of traffic. Officers followed Cissell, who allegedly made several abrupt lane changes, before turning on their sirens.
Cissell drove east, in the direction of London Bridge Road, and struck a curb as he attempted to enter a restaurant parking lot. Police say Cissell then turned into the restaurant’s drive-through, where he began to place an order before police approached him on foot.
According to the report, officers smelled the odor of alcohol and marijuana emerging from Cissell’s vehicle when they approached, and ordered Cissell to turn off his engine. Police say Cissell showed visible signs of intoxication, and did not appear to understand why he had been pulled over.
Police arrested Cissell at the scene. Two passengers in his vehicle, who have not been identified with police, allegedly said they did not know Cissell, and were only getting a ride. As officers conferred with each other, the report said, both of Cissell’s passengers fled from the scene on foot.
Cissell was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he refused to submit a sample of his breath to test his level of intoxication. He also declined to speak with officers without the presence of an attorney.
Officers obtained a warrant to draw Cissell’s blood for testing, and Cissell was booked into Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI.
