Disabilities and special education needs kept Andrew Berglund from playing golf on a high school team.
Now he’s set to take his game to a much bigger stage.
Berglund, 21, is one of 96 players accepted to compete in the U.S. Golf Association’s inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst, N.C. in July.
For the four-year Lake Havasu City resident, who spends part of the year in Minnesota, the route to any kind of sanctioned national championship must have appeared unlikely growing up.
He was diagnosed at age two with autism and Tourette syndrome, but picked up the game of golf at age 11 and has played it continuously since then, said Craig Adams, the head pro at Lake Havasu Golf Club and coordinator for Lake Havasu Adaptive Golf & Other Sports.
The local adaptive golf program is sponsoring Berglund’s tournament bid.
Tourette Syndrome is linked to the broad condition of autism and is characterized by involuntary movements and vocalizations and other behavioral and intellectual symptoms.
These were limitations, to say the least.
“Due to his social anxiety and bullies, Andrew wasn’t able to go to public school and play golf in high school,” said Adams. Berglund went to a private special education school for those years.
“Now he spends every day with a club in his hand,” said Jacob Roy, assistant pro at the golf club and coach to Berglund.
Berglund has been with the local adaptive program since coming to the area and broadened his experience working outside golf operations.
When the USGA announced the national adaptive championship, the local Adaptive Golf and Other Sports jumped on the idea, reaching out to golf club members and others to raise the money for the effort.
“With our great and supportive community, we reached our goal within 24 hours,” Adams said, adding a “huge thank you to members at Lake Havasu Golf Club and our local businesses who donated.”
With this, a feel-good story could end. But there is actual golf involved, too.
It means almost daily rounds of golf, countless rounds of local and regional Special Olympics golf tournaments and finally a recognition that Beglund is a good golfer, not just a good golfer with a disability.
How good? His official handicap index of 9.7 puts him in a strong category occupied by only a small percent of golfers with official handicaps.
“He hasn’t been happier in his life and wouldn’t change a thing,” Adams said after learning that Berglund was accepted to play in the July 18-20 championship.
He, parents Bill and Karen and the local golf pros plan to accompany Berglund on his tournament quest.
